Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 3.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $763,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

