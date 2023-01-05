Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises about 3.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

CQP opened at $54.92 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

