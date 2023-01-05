Chico Wealth RIA Has $233,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chico Wealth RIA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

