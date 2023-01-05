Chico Wealth RIA Trims Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Chico Wealth RIA lessened its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,426 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,481,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $50.36.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.