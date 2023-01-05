Chico Wealth RIA Trims Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Chico Wealth RIA lessened its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,426 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,481,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.