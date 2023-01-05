China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.49

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZNH shares. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. Equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.