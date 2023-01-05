China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 80,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

China Xiangtai Food Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of China Xiangtai Food worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

