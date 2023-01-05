ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 12,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,890. The company has a market cap of $210.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.37. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

