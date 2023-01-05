Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CB opened at $224.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

