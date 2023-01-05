Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $314,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

