Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

