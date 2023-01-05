Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.28.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
