Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,636 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

CSCO stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

