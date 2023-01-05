Cisco Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 164,471 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 194% compared to the typical daily volume of 56,028 call options.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

