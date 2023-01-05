City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.79

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.79 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 20.30 ($0.24). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30), with a volume of 757 shares.

City of London Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £29.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.65.

City of London Group Company Profile

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and hire purchase leasing services; loans to professional practice firms; working capital loans; and property bridging finances.

