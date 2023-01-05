Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,790,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,875,000 after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.