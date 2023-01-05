Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01). 1,791,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,719,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of £7.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.60.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

