Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.55.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

