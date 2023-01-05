Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Position Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Commvault Systems worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.