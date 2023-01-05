Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $9.96. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 18,203 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth $83,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

