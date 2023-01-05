Comparing Innovid (CTV) & Its Peers

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) is one of 420 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Innovid to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Innovid alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -18.93% -6.01% -4.81% Innovid Competitors -59.54% -78.34% -9.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innovid and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 1 0 3 0 2.50 Innovid Competitors 1806 12076 25393 568 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innovid currently has a consensus target price of $4.94, suggesting a potential upside of 227.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.36%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than its competitors.

52.4% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Innovid has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovid and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million -$11.47 million -2.13 Innovid Competitors $1.84 billion $287.36 million -7.40

Innovid’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.