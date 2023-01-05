Comparing Lanvin Group (LANV) & The Competition

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lanvin Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|113
|593
|892
|18
|2.50
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lanvin Group
|N/A
|$20.88 million
|23.03
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|$1.90 billion
|$107.98 million
|23.93
Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lanvin Group
|N/A
|-60.73%
|4.33%
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|11.88%
|-78.38%
|2.00%
Risk & Volatility
Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.
