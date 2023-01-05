Comparing Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Rating) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Smead Value Fund and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value Fund 0 0 2 0 3.00 Varonis Systems 1 7 10 0 2.50

Smead Value Fund currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 75.66%. Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $30.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Smead Value Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Smead Value Fund has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.2% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smead Value Fund and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A Varonis Systems $390.13 million 6.91 -$116.86 million ($1.27) -19.25

Smead Value Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value Fund and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -17.75% Varonis Systems -30.31% -24.11% -12.37%

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Smead Value Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value Fund

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

