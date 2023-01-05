Compass Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $44,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $220.82 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

