Compound 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32.97 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Compound has a total market cap of $242.66 million and $32.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $33.39 or 0.00198232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00111384 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.98694323 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $27,211,158.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

