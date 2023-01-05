Compound Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Compound has a market capitalization of $241.32 million and $18.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $33.21 or 0.00196923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00110644 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060416 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.47041734 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $25,140,339.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.