Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -23.95%.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 302.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 100,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

