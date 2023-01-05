Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $24.07.
Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -23.95%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
