Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.