Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $231.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.