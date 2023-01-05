Contrasting Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) & Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) and Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Oriental Culture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -45.51% -116.59% -70.08% Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

15.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Oriental Culture shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Oriental Culture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $18.17 million 1.17 -$8.27 million ($1.59) -1.04 Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.30 $11.44 million N/A N/A

Oriental Culture has higher revenue and earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied DNA Sciences and Oriental Culture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied DNA Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Summary

Oriental Culture beats Applied DNA Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based MDx testing services for the Monkeypox virus; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as validates pharmacogenetics (PGx) testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, leather, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits, which offers a front-line solution for supply chain integrity backed with forensic-level molecular tag authentication; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

