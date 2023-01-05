Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Sterling Check’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 8.73 N/A N/A N/A Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.30 -$18.53 million $0.30 50.70

TeraWulf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Check.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TeraWulf and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83% Sterling Check 3.87% 12.52% 6.51%

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Check has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TeraWulf and Sterling Check, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sterling Check 0 1 5 0 2.83

TeraWulf currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 520.27%. Sterling Check has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Summary

Sterling Check beats TeraWulf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

