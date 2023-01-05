CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) is Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. CoreCard makes up about 3.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCRD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Stock Performance

CoreCard stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.48. 8,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. CoreCard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

About CoreCard

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

