CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $84,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,421.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoreCivic Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

