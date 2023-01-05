Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $454.53. 13,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

