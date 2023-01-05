Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

BASE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

