Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 5,058 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for about 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks Price Performance

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $829,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,166. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.