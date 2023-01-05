Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,626,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 9,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.