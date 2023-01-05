Covea Finance Acquires Shares of 128,100 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 128,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

