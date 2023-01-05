Covea Finance Acquires Shares of 213,033 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 213,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,000. American Water Works makes up about 1.5% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after buying an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after buying an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $180.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

