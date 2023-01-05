Covea Finance Buys Shares of 55,483 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after buying an additional 239,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after buying an additional 162,599 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,167 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

NYSE DCI opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

