Covea Finance Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $290.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.