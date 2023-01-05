Covea Finance Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB opened at $146.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.73.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

