Covea Finance Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covea Finance raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.2% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covea Finance owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $42,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average is $161.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

