Covea Finance Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 177,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,918,000. Covea Finance owned about 0.05% of Marriott International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Price Performance

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $149.86 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.