Covea Finance Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,595,000. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.6% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.49 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.49.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

