Covea Finance Sells 25,943 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Covea Finance decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after acquiring an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $207.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.78.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

