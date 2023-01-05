Covea Finance Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $244.18 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $342.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.92 and its 200-day moving average is $233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

