Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

CACC stock opened at $403.49 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $391.22 and a 52 week high of $653.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 50.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.