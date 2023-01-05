Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $103.73 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002976 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005987 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011549 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
