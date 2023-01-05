Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $103.73 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.