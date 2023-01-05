Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

CREC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,341. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.