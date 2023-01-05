Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CREC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,341. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
