Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Position Raised by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Criteo comprises about 3.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Criteo worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 120,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,455 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRTO remained flat at $26.27 on Thursday. 5,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,791. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,550,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,021. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

