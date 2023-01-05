Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) PT Lowered to GBX 8,800 at UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to GBX 8,800 ($106.02) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Croda International Stock Performance
Shares of Croda International stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHY)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.