Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) PT Lowered to GBX 8,800 at UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to GBX 8,800 ($106.02) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.